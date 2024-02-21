MRSI introduces new socio-economic classification system 'ISEC' for targeted consumer understanding

India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced the adoption and implementation of its latest Socio-economic Classification System, ‘ISEC’. The current Socio-economic Classification (SEC) being followed in India is based on ownership of consumer durables and vehicles. The growth in GDP and income, penetration of consumer durables, and ownership of vehicles has witnessed a significant increase, leading to the current socio-economic classification becoming less discriminatory and more volatile. The need to redefine the key variables led to the formation of a more stable, and more robust construct, ‘ISEC.’ Among the various industry stakeholders on track to adopt ISEC are The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), research users of various organisations such as ITC, HUL, Marico, Dabur India, etc., research agencies including Kantar, IPSOS, as well as key media agencies.