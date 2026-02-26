MRSI to confer B.V. Pradeep with Lifetime Achievement Award at 7th Golden Key Awards

The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) has announced that B.V. Pradeep will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 7th Golden Key Awards. The awards recognise contributions across the research and insights sector and will be held in Mumbai on March 6, 2026.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Pradeep spent nearly three decades with Unilever in India and overseas, where he worked across consumer and market insights functions. Over the years, he was associated with the development of research frameworks and insight systems aimed at strengthening consumer-centric decision-making within organisations.

Beyond corporate roles, Pradeep has been involved with global and Indian industry bodies. He has served on the Governing Council of ESOMAR as vice president and treasurer, and has also held positions with the Media Research Users Council. He served as president of MRSI from 1999 to 2005. He currently runs his consultancy, Catalyst-4ur-Growth, advising clients on marketing, insights and analytics.

Speaking on the same, Nitin Kamat, chief growth & partnerships officer, TAM Media Research and President at Market Research Society of India, said, “B.V. Pradeep’s contribution goes far beyond methodologies and frameworks; he shaped mindsets and expanded the horizon for the sector’s growth beyond FMCG. His work placed consumers at the heart of organisations and elevated insights as a strategic growth lever. He has also played a critical role in shaping MRSI’s position and we are truly honoured to recognise his unparalleled legacy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Key Awards.”

Paru Minocha, managing director, qualitative head, APAC at Kantar, and committee chair for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 7th Golden Key Awards, added, “B.V. Pradeep’s contribution to the research and insights industry cannot be measured. He has pioneered frameworks that unlocked growth for both clients and agencies and has been pivotal in creating a space for India in the research industry globally. His work consistently strengthened the strategic role of consumer insights. We deeply appreciate his contributions and thank him for his lasting impact that shaped the future of the research and insights in India.”

The jury for the Lifetime Achievement Award was chaired by C K Sharma, former Strategic Consultant and Principal at Gallup, and included Chandan Mukherji, former director & senior vice president, strategy, marketing & communication at Nestlé India; Manish Makhijani, CEO, Hygiene Care at RSPL; Dr. Meena Kaushik, chairperson at Quantum Consumer Solutions; and Prasun Basu, Chairman at Inteliphyle.