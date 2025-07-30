MS Dhoni joins ACKO as brand ambassador

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has joined ACKO as an investor and brand ambassador.

As part of the partnership, Dhoni has invested in ACKO through his family office, Midas Deals. The move reflects his support for ACKO’s goal of simplifying and improving access to insurance.

Commenting on the association, MS Dhoni said, “As an automobile enthusiast, I’ve often found insurance to be unnecessarily complicated.” “ACKO brings clarity where there was confusion. Their tech-first, customer-centric approach reflects the way new India wants to engage with insurance. I’m excited to support a brand that’s focused on trust and transformation.”

Welcoming Dhoni to the ACKO family, Varun Dua, founder, ACKO, said, “Dhoni’s association with ACKO isn’t just a brand collaboration but it is a meeting of mindsets. He mirrors the values that have shaped ACKO’s journey: customer-first thinking, simplicity, and bold innovation.Dhoni represents everything we stand for - trust, discipline, and the ability to stay calm while reinventing the game. His presence strengthens our resolve to rewrite the playbook for insurance in India. Together, we aim to make insurance simpler, more relatable, and truly loved by the people.”