MTV’s new brand film takes the fight of the exam marks back to the parents

It’s an initiative to bring a mind shift change among parents about marks.
Parents’ stress on exam marks and the impact it has on children is devastating. MTV’s new brand film focuses on this but with a twist; one where children are fighting back.
The video is a part of the pro-socio initiative MTV organized a ‘mindset reorientation workshop for parents to reduce academic pressure on today’s youth.
MTV had conducted a youth study focused on 15–25-year-olds. It showed that 60% of them are closer to their parents than their friends. Interestingly, despite this affinity, more than half avoid debating their parents assuming they would not see their point of view.
Based on this insight and the pressure to score high marks, MTV Question Marks aims to open a sustainable dialogue between youth and their parents, who they consider as the first and the safest harbour for difficult conversations.
MTV collaborated with highly qualified experts, creating a resource bank and providing channels of counsel and communication on their dedicated campaign microsite.
“Our latest campaign, MTV Question Marks, is a clarion call for change. With this initiative, we hope to bring a mindset shift amongst parents, to move beyond traditional academic benchmarks, and believe in the capability of young minds to define success on their own terms,” says Anshul Ailawadi, Head of Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18, in a press release.