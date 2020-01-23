Mukesh Bansal pens lessons on entrepreneurship and life in new book

If you are wondering how the idea of a hero or the hero’s journey is relevant to your performance journey and aspirations, the answer lies in the fact that any worthwhile aspiration cannot be achieved through a straight and easy path. If it were easy, you would have achieved it a long time ago. Just like any of the heroes you admire, the journey will have its ups and downs, setbacks and comebacks, which will test your resolve and deeply ingrained habits requiring you to transcend your current level of effort and thinking. What will get you through all this is a vision for who you want to be and an unwavering commitment to the path that you will select for yourself. It will only take a few hours to read this book, but at the very least, a few years to achieve something meaningful—a few years of toiling every day, just like your heroes. As you embark on your hero’s journey, it might be useful to keep this framework in mind and, occasionally, recall a step from this book as it relates to your experience. Who says that you can’t live the life of a hero in your own way?