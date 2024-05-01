MullenLowe Lintas Group commissions ‘State of States', a study to deconstruct Indian cultures

Commenting on the study, S.Subramanyeswar (Subbu), group CEO – India and chief strategy officer – APAC of MullenLowe Group, said, “There is a rise in ethnic nationalism or localism or even ultra localism in India (and in fact, it’s a global phenomenon too), in which identity is defined by perceived genetic, religious, or linguistic heritage beyond the democratic ideals or principles and our timing of this “State of States” study, a marvel of insight and practicality, couldn’t have been better given the ‘Winning in many Indias’ agenda of many organizations in the country. While politicians use this to whip up fundamentalism outlining their terms of engagement, brands can certainly stoke pride, becoming the firms of endearment.”