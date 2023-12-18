Mumbai Festival 2024 collaborates with Tata Mumbai Marathon and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Conceptualised and managed by Wizcraft Entertainment Agency, the festival is scheduled for January 20 to January 28, 2024.
The Mumbai Festival 2024 is gearing up to be a celebration of unity, culture and diversity with the strategic collaborations of two prestigious events – the Mumbai Marathon and Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. The Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, announced the partnerships to elevate the festival to new heights.
The festival also welcomes Happy Streets, Yoga By The Bay and Aarogyam Kidzathon onboard to be integral parts of the festival as collaborative events. Besides this, one of the partners will be co-curating an exhibition on the memories of Mumbai seen through the lens of photographers over the years.
Speaking on the occasion, Girish Mahajan, minister of tourism, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Mumbai Festival 2024 is being organised by the Government of Maharashtra to celebrate different facets of Mumbai. The festival brings together a set of experiences and initiatives that highlight the Mumbaikars' spirit and the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage.”
He added, “We urge everyone to join as this festival is a tribute to Mumbai, capturing the essence of Mumbaikars' indomitable spirit, delving into its rich historical heritage, and embracing every facet that defines this dynamic city.”
Anand Mahindra, chairperson, Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee, highlighted, "Through the Mumbai Festival, everyone will witness the unique celebration through multiple events amalgamating art, culture, sports, fashion and more. This festival isn't just an event; it promises unparalleled joy, making it the pinnacle of festivities for all revelers in attendance."
As a cornerstone of fitness and community engagement, the Mumbai Marathon perfectly aligns with the theme of 'Everyone's Invited' at the Mumbai Festival 2024. A synonymous name in Mumbai's cultural landscape, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will contribute its artistic charm to the Mumbai Festival 2024.
It also features an array of activities including cultural events, a music fest, Maha Mumbai expo, cinema and beach fests, a movie competition, cricket clinic, start-up fest and more.