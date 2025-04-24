Mumbai Indians name DHL as principal sponsor

DHL Express, the international express service provider, has announced the extension of its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the fifth consecutive year. Delivering excellence on their ongoing collaboration, DHL will continue to support the Mumbai Indians as the principal sponsor in India. The partnership is a testament to DHL’s commitment to being the ‘team behind the team’ for the Mumbai Indians, aiding them in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field.
Highlighting the continued success of this partnership, R.S. Subramanian, Senior Vice President - South Asia, DHL Express stated, "We are proud to extend our partnership with Mumbai Indians once again. Our partnership is built on shared values of excellence, speed, passion, and teamwork. We take pride in being the ‘Team Behind the Team,’ ensuring seamless logistics support as well as enabling business and sports success.”
This year, DHL Express and Mumbai Indians will once again join forces for the Six for a cause campaign. For every six hit by a Mumbai Indians player during the IPL season, DHL Express will plant six trees in association with its GoGreen partners SankalpTaru Foundation and Sashakt Foundation to help mitigate climate change. In the last season, DHL Express planted close to 800 trees for 133 sixes hit by the Mumbai Indians.
This year, DHL Express will expand the ‘Unstoppable’ campaign agenda by collaborating with the Mumbai Indians men’s team. It will organise new campaigns focused on fan engagement, including interactive digital activations and on-ground experiences that bring fans closer to the game. The ‘Unstoppable’ campaign was launched with the Mumbai Indians to bring together female cricketers and entrepreneurs and recognize their resilience and ambition.
Sandeep Juneja, vice president, sales and marketing, DHL Express India, emphasised the brand’s deep connection with cricket fans in India, stating, “Sports and logistics share a common thread – both work on the qualities of precision and agility. In their own ways, both connect people and improve lives. DHL Express is proud to engage with millions of cricket fans across India through our partnership with Mumbai Indians. Their legacy of success and drive for excellence, perfectly embody DHL's commitment to delivering excellence while connecting people, improving lives across the world. Our continued relationship is a testament to our shared pursuit of success.”
Commenting on the partnership, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Mumbai Indians and DHL Express share a common vision of excellence, and we are delighted to continue the partnership for the fifth year. Building on shared values and mutual trust over the years, we look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to create exceptional experiences for our global fan base and stakeholders.”
Beyond its continued partnership with the Mumbai Indians’ men’s team, DHL Express also supports MI Cape Town and the Mumbai Indians Women’s Team, further strengthening its brand presence in India and across the world. As a brand known for its association with major sporting events such as Formula 1, MotoGP, and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series to name a few, DHL Express continues to leverage its expertise to drive success across the world of sports.