Mumbai Indians names Plum as digital & skincare partner for IPL 2026

Skincare and haircare brand Plum has partnered with Mumbai Indians as its digital partner and official skincare partner for the upcoming IPL 2026.

The collaboration marks the brand’s first partnership with a cricket team. The association will see the brand engage with cricket audiences through digital content, fan experiences and other activations during the season.

The partnership will also spotlight the brand’s Niacinamide Collection, a skincare range that the company says has gained significant traction among its users.

Through the collaboration, both parties plan to explore fan engagement opportunities across merchandise, match-day experiences, creator-led content and community initiatives during the tournament.

Speaking about the partnership, Plum’s founder & CEO Shankar Prasad said: “At Plum, we’ve always believed that when the chemistry is right, incredible things happen. Whether it’s with skincare formulations or within teams on the field, the right chemistry is what turns good into great. With Mumbai Indians, we saw a natural alignment from the word go: a team that has all the right ingredients, but more importantly, plays with chemistry. Through our first-ever partnership with Mumbai Indians during the T20 Cricket League, we’re stoked to celebrate that spirit and bring Plum & Mumbai Indians fans closer to the moments and stories that make the game so special.”

A Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said: “We're thrilled to partner with Plum, a brand that shares our passion for showing up with energy, authenticity, and heart. Mumbai Indians has always been about more than cricket - it's about the community we build together. With Plum's belief in 'chemistry, done with heart,' we found a partner who gets that instinctively. We can't wait to bring our fans experiences that go beyond the boundary this season.”