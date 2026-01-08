Mumbai radio stations simulcast together for Dharavi redevelopment campaign

Mumbai’s radio industry came together for a rare collaborative broadcast as five FM stations aired a joint simulcast to highlight the redevelopment of Dharavi. The initiative, titled Radio Community Ek Saath, was broadcast on December 24, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am across Radio Mirchi, BIG FM, Red FM, Radio Nasha and Radio City.

The two-hour simulcast marked the first instance of competing radio stations in the city aligning on a single programme and message. Radio jockeys from each station hosted a shared show from one studio, focusing on Dharavi’s ongoing redevelopment and the lived experiences of residents.



The initiative followed the release of a series of campaign films centred on Dharavi, which prompted on-air discussions across stations. Over the following weeks, radio hosts visited the area, interacted with residents and incorporated these accounts into their programming through shows, features, on-air spots and social media content.

More than 25 radio jockeys participated across the stations, contributing through live discussions, recorded segments, digital videos and social amplification. As part of the initiative, stations also ran coordinated time checks at the 17th minute of every hour, referencing Dharavi’s pin code, 400017, as a recurring call to attention.

The simulcast has since been made available on YouTube, extending its reach beyond radio audiences.

Speaking on the strategy, Ajay Kakar, head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group said: “The first-ever Simulcast on Radio marks more than just a media-first. The redevelopment of Dharavi is, at its heart, a human-centric transformation, and this unprecedented collaboration by the city’s leading Radio stations strengthens that message. When storytellers across rival platforms choose purpose over competition, they amplify not just a campaign, but a movement. At the Adani Group we do believe that when all of us rally behind this mission, together, hum karke dikhaenge that Dharavi Badlegi, toh Hamari Mumbai Badhegi.”

The radio activity formed part of a broader communication effort around the Dharavi redevelopment project, which includes multiple campaign films focused on community stories and everyday life in the area.