Music is shaping how young Indians travel in 2026: Airbnb report

Music concerts and festivals are no longer just entertainment touchpoints for young Indians. They are increasingly influencing how travel is planned, where people go, and how much they spend. According to Airbnb’s latest experiential travel insights report, music-led travel is quietly but decisively reshaping India’s youth travel behaviour in 2026.

The study finds that 62% of Gen Z travellers in India are planning trips around live music events such as concerts and festivals this year. Travel decisions that were once dictated by calendars, holidays or long weekends are now being driven by cultural moments and live experiences.

For many young travellers, the event is only the starting point. Around 76% of respondents said they had visited a city for the first time because of a concert or music festival, underlining how live music is acting as a gateway to new destinations rather than an isolated reason to travel.

From event travel to cultural exploration

The influence of concerts extends beyond the venue. More than half of respondents said they extended their stay beyond event dates to explore the destination. Local cafés, nightlife, cultural landmarks, shopping districts and neighbourhoods beyond tourist centres are seeing increased footfall as music travellers look to immerse themselves in the city.

65% of respondents said they prefer staying close to event venues, often using these areas as starting points to explore surrounding neighbourhoods. This behaviour has had a direct economic impact, with 53% spending additional time and money in local businesses and cultural spaces.

The report also highlights that music travel is largely social. 70% of Gen Z travellers attend concerts and festivals with friends or groups, reinforcing the role of shared cultural experiences in travel planning.

Spending priorities are shifting

The rise of music-led travel is also reflected in how much young Indians are willing to spend. Six out of 10 Gen Z travellers said they are ready to allocate between 21 and 40% of their monthly income to music-based travel and experiences. One in 10 said they would spend up to half of their monthly income for such trips.

On average, respondents reported spending Rs 51,000 on recent event-based travel, indicating that concerts and festivals are no longer impulse expenses but planned lifestyle investments.

This willingness to spend is also pushing international travel. Over 40% of respondents said they are open to travelling overseas for music events, with the US, Europe and parts of Asia emerging as equally attractive destinations.

Festivals as repeat travel drivers

Large-format music festivals are playing a key role in reinforcing this behaviour. Events such as Lollapalooza India are cited as examples where festival experiences drive repeat visitation. The report notes that 62% of attendees felt motivated to return due to the festival atmosphere, while 98% expressed intent to revisit the destination.

Recognising this shift, Airbnb has partnered with Lollapalooza India as part of its global music partnerships, offering curated stays and fan-focused experiences during the 2026 edition in Mumbai.