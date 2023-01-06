Muthoot Finance launches new marketing campaign: ‘Kholiye Khushiyon Ki Tijori !’

Talking further about the new campaign, Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group said, “Muthoot Finance has always served as a catalyst that has helped its customers move ahead in life. In general, the gold owned by people stays idle and is not monetised, for reasons like it simply does not cross one’s mind or because of old-world beliefs or social taboos. Our new marketing campaign ‘Kholiye Khusiyon Ki Tijori!’ encourages people to consider Muthoot Finance Gold Loans to realise their dreams and unlock happiness. The campaign nudges loan seekers to unlock their gold lying idle in safes & lockers and in turn let it bring happiness for them by helping them fulfill their personal, family or business needs. In this campaign too we have advocated utilization of this idle lying gold to enable people to do things that can help them move ahead in their lives, giving themselves and their families more happiness and joy. These films have been carefully crafted in an emotive way drawing parallels to real-life emotions that makes them very pleasant for people to relate, despite presenting a core product benefit of Muthoot Finance Gold Loans.”