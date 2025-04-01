MY FM becomes 'Official Radio Partner' of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar, has announced its partnership with Gujarat Titans team as the official radio partner in the ongoing T20 Cricket League.

This collaboration aims to offer a complete entertainment experience by combining radio, digital, and on-ground activations to engage listeners more effectively.

As part of this partnership with MY FM, Gujarat Titans will facilitate a series of activities, and on-air campaigns, designed to provide fans with unique experiences.

The partnership with MY FM aims to offer interactive experiences for Gujarat Titans' fans and MY FM listeners. With MY FM’s strong presence in Gujarat, it will enhance fan engagement through contests and giveaways.