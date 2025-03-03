My11Circle partners with JioStar as co-presenting partner for TATA IPL digital streaming

My11Circle has announced its partnership with JioStar as a Co-Presenting Partner for the official digital streaming of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. My11Circle is also the official associate partner of Tata IPL, which is in its second year of a five-year association with the marquee tournament.

Speaking on the partnership, Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer of Games24x7 said,

“The passion for IPL in India is undeniable, and we are dedicated to providing users with an even more dynamic and immersive experience. At My11Circle, our focus has always been on our users. Partnering with JioStar as a co-presenting partner helps us blend seamlessly with the digital viewing experience, taking fan engagement to the next level. Together, we’re creating a platform that not only celebrates cricket but also brings fans closer to the action.”

By partnering with JioStar, My11Circle will connect with millions of cricket fans streaming the TATA IPL digitally, enabling real-time participation.