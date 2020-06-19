Myntra brings back 'End Of Reason Sale' amidst pandemic

Myntra is also expecting customers to spend more per transaction and opt for long-lasting and premium brands. There is an anticipation for demand in 'utility' apparel, such as T-shirts with attached masks, a night suit, or work from home sets, with a mask, among others. This will make it easy for people to switch between video calls and running errands. The brand has also experienced 2.5 times the demand for products in the lingerie segment, when compared to pre-lockdown levels.