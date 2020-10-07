Myntra gets Bhuvan Bam to appeal to digital-savvy audience ahead of festive sale

Leading fashion e-commerce company Myntra has announced YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam as its first digital brand ambassador to further engage with the brand’s fashion-forward and tech-savvy customers, starting this festive season.

As part of this strategic association, Myntra and Bam will co-ideate and create content that effectively communicates the brand’s proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable and entertaining manner that goes beyond the traditional forms of communication.