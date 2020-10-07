Myntra gets Bhuvan Bam to appeal to digital-savvy audience ahead of festive sale

The YouTuber is Myntra's first-ever digital brand ambassador. He will co-ideate content with the brand ahead of the 'Big Fashion Festival'.
Leading fashion e-commerce company Myntra has announced YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam as its first digital brand ambassador to further engage with the brand’s fashion-forward and tech-savvy customers, starting this festive season.
As part of this strategic association, Myntra and Bam will co-ideate and create content that effectively communicates the brand’s proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable and entertaining manner that goes beyond the traditional forms of communication.
A press release issued by the brand mentions that Bam’s journey to stardom perfectly exemplifies the rise of a new kind of ‘digital’ celebrity that represents the interests of contemporary consumers. The inclusion of fashion and lifestyle conversation in his relatable, yet creative, content will accelerate Myntra’s efforts of tapping into the fashion-centric audiences and beyond.
Bam burst into the limelight after he became the first Indian YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers through his comedy channel BB Ki Vines in 2018. His content continues to resonate across millions of people, with BB Ki Vines garnering 19 million subscribers and 2.75 billion views. The comedian and musician’s army of social media followers is not limited to YouTube only. The 26-year-old Filmfare award winner is a sensation on Instagram as well, with over 10.5 million followers.
Bam is India’s first-ever digital star, who has pioneered as an ambassador in online fashion space with Myntra. The company states that his engaging social media presence and high resonance with the people will help Myntra strike a chord with his strong fan base cutting across demographics.
On being named Myntra’s digital brand ambassador, Bam said, “I look forward to creating quirky, yet relatable, fashion-focused content with Myntra that will help countless young people comfortably and confidently express themselves through fashion. I am extremely proud to contribute to Myntra’s vision of powering the fashion tastes and preferences for an entire generation of people coming through.”
Commenting on the association, Harish Narayanan, head of marketing, Myntra, said, “Bhuvan is a welcome addition to Myntra’s efforts to reach out to the digital-savvy consumers in the most engaging way. There has been a shift in audience behaviour in the ’new normal’, leading to a discernible rise in digital content consumption. Bhuvan’s all-pervasive appeal will further complement our holistic approach towards dominating different mediums and cement Myntra’s position as India’s favourite fashion and lifestyle platform ahead of the eagerly-anticipated festive season.”
Myntra's 'Big Fashion Festival' will offer nine lakh styles across 5,000 fashion and lifestyle brands, and is slated to be held between October 16 and 22, 2020.