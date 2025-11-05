Myntra launches 'Myntra Mohalla,' a micro-drama series for the Indian wedding season

Myntra, one of India’s fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, has launched ‘Myntra Mohalla’, a six-episode micro-drama series that captures the joy, chaos, and colour of the Indian wedding season. Set in a Tier-2 neighbourhood, the series follows a group of characters gearing up for the wedding in their mohalla, whose intertwined lives and Myntra-styled wardrobes converge in their quest for the most fashionable wedding looks.

Launching in time for the wedding season, Myntra Mohalla brings to life the idea that every wedding event deserves a new outfit that aligns with the theme. From the carnival-themed mehendi and fusion sangeet to the wedding itself, each occasion demands a distinct look that reflects the theme and mood of the moment. With a wedding collection across 10 lakh+ styles under Rs 499, Myntra aims to make every shaadi moment look put together, easy, and affordable.

Featuring a mix of popular digital creators such as Yuvraj Dua, Chandni Bhabhda, Khushaal Pawaar and Govind Menon, the micro-series brings together performances and everyday humour that audiences will relate to.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Gour, senior director, marketing, Myntra, said, “The wedding season in India is more than an event, it’s an emotion that brings people together in celebration, style, and self-expression. Myntra Mohalla micro-series captures that spirit through storytelling while highlighting how Myntra’s vast wedding collection makes wedding shopping fun, easy, and affordable, ensuring everyone looks their best for every shaadi moment.”

Kushager Tuli, president, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “At Tilt, we always try and break ground with all our creative projects. And this time we’ve literally done a new format of a ‘micro drama’. Set against the backdrop of a small-town mohalla with an upcoming shaadi, these bite-sized, binge-worthy reels bring fashion, fun and festivity together, all with Myntra at its core. The idea was to take Myntra to new audiences in its core markets, all the while keying in brand cues organically and easily.”

About the micro-series: The six-episode Myntra Mohalla micro-series is crafted as a character-driven comedy that celebrates fashion’s role in everyday life. The interwoven episodes spotlight the quirks and emotions of residents of a mohalla whose lives collide in the lead-up to a wedding in their mohalla, from family tensions to friendship banter, wardrobe worries, and unexpected love stories.

The series opens with establishing a humorous family dynamic when a father dismisses a wedding invite as a mere formality. His daughter quickly counters his outrage by referencing his own obligatory Diwali greetings. She then reveals to her mom that the wedding is an elaborate, multi-day affair featuring Carnival, Fairytale, and Fusion themes, each with its own specific dress code. To ease her mother’s concerns about cost, the daughter assures her they'll find outfits without splurging, declaring, "We’ll get everything on Myntra." The mother and daughter subsequently conspire to use their fashionable new outfits to stir up some fashion FOMO in the resistant father, successfully enticing him to join the wedding preparations.

The plot expands to include a bachelor seeking a “revenge look" at his ex-girlfriend’s wedding, and the daughter attempting a fashion transformation for her dad. Unexpectedly, the mohalla’s landlord becomes the most fashion-forward after discovering his tenant’s Myntra deliveries. The journey culminates in a chaotic yet heartwarming finale where all seven characters finally collide at the wedding, their misunderstandings and confessions all part of a larger comedy, with their unique, themed outfits acting as the final, unifying statement of individuality and community.

Myntra Mohalla micro-series blends humour, emotion, and everyday fashion dilemmas into snackable episodes. Each episode not only claims to entertain but also subtly reinforces Myntra’s proposition that easy fashion is accessible, affordable, and available for every mood and moment.