Myntra launches new fashion portal for Gen-Z customers

The platform will also introduce the Myntra FWD Fam, a squad comprising 500+ of the most dynamic and innovative creators including 15+ CAT-A influencers.
Myntra has launched, FWD, an immersive fashion experience for Gen-Z, on its platform. As part of this offering, the enterprise has rolled out a series of unmatched features, delivering a differentiated app-in-app experience, while bringing Gen-Zs’ favorite trends closer to them. By providing easy discovery of an unparalleled assortment of 65,000+ styles and access to an eclectic mix of 500+ popular brands from across the globe, catering to both men and women, Myntra FWD is poised to be the one-stop-shop for all things related to Gen-Z fashion.
H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Sassafras, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, and Boohoo, among others, are some of the brands that are set to be a part of the scintillating assortment. This will offer Gen-Z shoppers a wide array of options to choose from, perfect for those who are always looking out for the latest trends. Myntra expects to add 10 million Gen-Zers to its customer base over the next 2 years, adding to the ~8.6mn strong Gen-Z customer base from 2022. Myntra will also look at scaling the offering to over 1 lakh styles on FWD by the end of the year.
First-of-its-kind differentiated experience Tailored for Gen-Z: In addition to Gen-Z’s unique style sensibility, the Myntra FWD experience has been designed keeping in mind Gen-Z’s shopping inclination, often inspired by what’s in trend, community-driven recommendations as well as their preferred content formats. The FWD experience has been completely reimagined, with a focus on Gen-Z users, with discoverability and inspiration at the heart of it. Starting the first week of the launch, the Myntra FWD offering will be highlighted via its unmissable position on the high-engagement bottom navigation bar on the Myntra app. This will help build resonance with customers enabling direct access to all things Gen-Z right from the get go.
The platform will also feature a Daily Drop Widget, providing daily intel on fresh styles as well as an automated flow of content and trends personalised to the shoppers’ tastes and preferences. Within the first few weeks of the launch, the digital native Gen-Zs will also be able to engage with a one-of-its-kind shoppable video content tailored for Gen-Z in the form of reels on the FWD homepage to make their purchase journey smoother and uber-fun.
Touching upon Myntra’s latest addition, Myntra FWD, Nandita Sinha - CEO, Myntra, said, “As we build for many Indias, Gen-Z is an important cohort that we continue to take deep interest in. Their individualistic sense of style, diverse points of view and core values reflect in their unique fashion choices and is steadily impacting the way fashion is being consumed at a global-level. With the launch of FWD, we are excited to cater to this fashion-first audience by creating a space where their fashion needs aren’t just understood, but are proactively met. Myntra FWD is not just a fashion destination; it's a holistic lifestyle experience designed especially for Gen Z.”