Myntra's mailers turn the focus on WFH fashion

Majority of India's workforce is working from their homes and people don't need different clothes for different occasions... Or do they?
Myntra wants you to get out of those pyjamas. It doesn't matter if you haven't showered in three days straight - Myntra's latest mailer provides context and reason to change clothes for the little household occasions that people under lockdown look forward to.
With work from home has come the death of the 'outdoor' wardrobe. Lines between loungewear, pyjamas, night clothes and work wear have merged, with the collusion of the home and working spaces. Shoes lay in their racks, long forgotten.
Myntra's mailer disagrees, reminding people that they can wear different outfits for different occasions, even when they're confined to their homes. The mailer suggests that users can look stylish while attempting to cook, clean etc.
With more time on their hands, people are also shooting more photos of themselves to update their Instagram and other social media handles with. One part of the mailer suggests dresses for those 'self-timer' photoshoots.
Last but not the least, romance does not have to die a slow death during quarantine. The mailer also throws the spotlight on 'flirty' dresses that one can wear for Zoom call dates, or for any time when a user is sick of their partners seeing them in pyjamas.
During a conversation with Shoppers Stop CMO, Uma Talreja, she explained that with the advent of work from home, the clothes that people wear has changed drastically. She pointed out that loungewear was the need of the hour - with most people wearing shorts or pyjamas for a major part of the day, during waking hours.
"People used to reserve those for wearing on weekends. Now, you need to wash them more often and one may even need to purchase more of those pieces, since there’s a lot of weekend dressing happening at home, during the week, too," she says.