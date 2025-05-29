Myprotein named exclusive Hydration Partner for International Health, Sports & Fitness Festival

Myprotein, a leading online sports nutrition brand is proud to announce its exclusive hydration partnership with the International Health, Sports & Fitness Festival (IHFF). The three-day event will take place from 30th May to 1st June 2025, at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

IHFF which is amongst the world’s largest Expo in the health, wellness, sports, and fitness segment provides a platform for the brands to showcase innovations and solutions in the space. It is set to bring together a diverse array of fitness professionals, brands, and enthusiasts, offering a platform for knowledge sharing, product discovery, and competitive events. As the official hydration partner, Myprotein will support athletes and fitness enthusiasts throughout the festival. Attendees will get a chance to visit the brand’s stall at the event to explore the wide range of products and get fitness tips from Myprotein ambassadors Mukesh Gahlot and Rohit Khatri.

Sudeshna Saha, regional manager – India, said, “Our partnership with IHFF is aligned with Myprotein's commitment to foster community-driven well-being. From our signature Move Club runs that bring fitness enthusiasts together, to our recent collaboration with HYROX for their India debut as its global nutrition partner, we consistently aim to empower individuals on their health journeys. This association with IHFF is a natural extension of our mission to support and hydrate the fitness community. Myprotein's presence will ensure participants remain optimally hydrated and fuelled throughout the festival.”