Nachos brand Cornitos partners with Myntra, to offer Rs 750 off for shopping on the lifestyle brand’s app and website

Indian nachos brand Cornitos has partnered with Myntra, the leading online lifestyle brand, to offer a discount of up to Rs 750 on a minimum purchase of two products on the e-commerce brand’s app and website.
“In an ever-changing market, consumer expectations are changing every month, hence, it is integral to retain consumers and attract new ones with unique experiential and value-driven offers,” said Cornitos in a press release.
Inside Cornitos Myntra Offer Packs, there is a QR code. By scanning the code, consumers can redeem the coupon offer on the Myntra website and app. Consumers need to click on the ‘show now’ tab to open the catalogue where the discounts are applied. They can select a product they wish to buy, enter the coupon code in the coupon tab on the cart page to avail the discount. The offer will be valid till June 30, 2021.
These special edition packs are being sold exclusively at 600-plus More Retail store outlets across the country. On pack printed offer is available on four Cornitos Nacho Crisps flavours - Cheese and Herbs (150 gms), Sizzlin Jalapeno (150 gms), Barbeque (60 gms), and Peri Peri (60 gms).
Commenting on the collaboration, Shobhit Agarwal, director, Cornitos, said, “This is the first partnership for the brand, and we aim to offer a one-of-its-kind experience to our consumers. These driving innovative digital experiences are key to enable visibility and a strong brand recall value”.
Vikram Agarwal, managing director, Cornitos, added, “We wanted to design a gratification that provides a unique experience to our consumers. We are working towards introducing value-for-money products around healthy snacking. We want to be known for the experiences and values we offer than just the products alone.”
