Narratif launches influencer strategy platform in India

Narratifhas formally launched in India, positioning itself as an influencer strategy consultancy and enterprise creator intelligence platform. The company aims to work with brands on the long-term planning, management and governance of influencer-led marketing.

Co-founded by Rushabh Deena Shah and Sarvesh Singh, Narratif is structured around helping brands move away from short-term, campaign-based influencer activity towards more sustained creator ecosystems supported by strategy and data.

“Influencer marketing has grown faster than the systems managing it,” said the founding team at Narratif. “Brands today spend heavily on creators but lack governance, consistency, and long-term strategic control. Narratif exists to change that, by helping brands own their narrative.”

The company argues that influencer marketing in India continues to be driven largely by execution, with limited alignment to long-term business outcomes. It positions its role as providing structure across strategy, creative intelligence and enterprise-level governance.

Narratif’s operating model combines these three elements into what it describes as a single system designed to bring consistency and accountability to influencer programmes across markets and platforms.

The offering is targeted at large organisations across sectors such as FMCG, beauty, D2C, retail, e-commerce, fintech, electronics, OTT and travel, where influencer marketing operates at scale and across multiple partners.

“We are not building another influencer agency,” the team added. “We are building the systems, intelligence, and strategic thinking that will define the next decade of influence in India and beyond.”

Narratif said it plans to work with consumer brands and execution agencies, with a longer-term focus on expanding into markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.