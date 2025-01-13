NARS Cosmetics expands retail presence in India with Nykaa launch

NARS Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist François Nars, has expanded its retail presence in India with a launch on Nykaa, both online and in select stores. This partnership aims to make NARS products more accessible to Indian consumers.

By partnering with Nykaa, the cosmetics brand aims to expand its presence and meet the increasing demand for premium beauty products. NARS is known for products like light reflecting foundation, orgasm blush, and radiant creamy concealer, which will now be available to Indian consumers on Nykaa.

Speaking on this partnership, Sanjay Sharma, India country head, Shiseido Group says “Partnering with Nykaa marks a significant milestone for NARS in India as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our presence in this dynamic market. This collaboration aligns with our vision of creating meaningful touchpoints for consumers, ensuring greater accessibility to our products and allowing them to discover, experience, and embrace NARS’ artistry-driven approach to beauty. NARS has always been about empowering individuals to express themselves through artistry, and we believe this partnership will inspire and connect with an even broader audience of beauty enthusiasts across India.”

Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said "At Nykaa, we are committed to bringing the finest beauty brands that resonate with our consumers’ desires for innovation and excellence. NARS, known for its bold artistry and timeless products, is a brand we’ve long admired. We're thrilled to introduce NARS to our platform, confident that it will inspire consumers to embrace their unique beauty and push the boundaries of self-expression."