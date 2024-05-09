Natekar Sports & Gaming and Sony Group Corp to invest over $10 millon for World Pickleball League

"With the launch of the World Pickleball League, our vision is to unite key stakeholders, ensuring its resounding success and leaving a lasting legacy for the sport. Through close collaboration with the All India Pickleball Federation, our vision is to cultivate the sport from the grassroots, leveraging the league as a springboard and platform to grow the game across the length and breadth of the country. With the game being played in over 80 countries, we want the league to serve as a catalyst for promoting pickleball and enticing more individuals to embrace the sport along with also offering a coveted platform for brands in India and overseas seeking opportunities in New Age sports investment that is being lapped internationally. By captivating the interest of this burgeoning generation of sports enthusiasts, we anticipate driving unprecedented growth for brands, consumers, and the public at large for Pickleball in India" commented Gaurav Natekar, founder and CEO - Natekar Sports and Gaming (NSG).