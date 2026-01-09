National Geographic partners with vivo India for original wildlife series

National Geographic Creative Works, in collaboration with vivo India, has launched an original four-part series titled Go Into the Wild. The series focuses on wildlife photography and visual storytelling across some of India’s remote natural regions.

The series follows four wildlife photographers, including National Geographic Explorer Sandesh Kadur, as they document biodiversity across locations such as Ladakh and the Western Ghats. Each episode tracks the photographers’ field journeys, challenges and observations while working in varied climatic and geographical conditions.

According to the companies, the series has been filmed using vivo’s X300 Pro smartphone, highlighting mobile photography in outdoor and wildlife environments. The episodes combine behind-the-scenes footage with documentation of landscapes, species and habitats.

Speaking about the collaboration, a National Geographic India spokesperson said “With Season 2, we continue to evolve National Geographic’s legacy of visual storytelling, pushing creative boundaries through a bold and innovative approach. Our collaboration with vivo India represents a meaningful convergence of storytelling and technology, bringing together renowned photographers and a National Geographic Explorer with advanced imaging capabilities. Together, we invite audiences to go into the wild and experience the world in its most raw, authentic and awe-inspiring forms.”

Geetaj Channana, head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said: “At vivo, we aim to build technology that inspires people to create, explore, and connect more deeply with the world around them. The X300 Series carries this mission forward, blending our imaging expertise with advanced AI and optical innovation to capture moments with striking clarity and emotion. Through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate what smartphone imaging can truly achieve. The X300 Series is engineered to perform across extreme environments—low light, vast landscapes, and fast-moving wildlife—and our partnership with National Geographic Creative Works brings these capabilities to life in the most authentic setting: the wild.”

Go Into the Wild will premiere on 9 January on National Geographic, airing weekly on Fridays at 7 PM.