Natural to organic to now, ‘plant-based’: is this a new sub-segment within personal care, or a passing fad?

After F&B brands, the personal care category is now marketing its wares on the back of the ‘plant-based’ promise. Will large companies and startups take this trend to long-term fruition? Or, will it peak and fall?

After natural and organic, the personal care category is now going the ‘plant-based’ way. Companies like Mamaearth, Dabur Vatika, Soulflower, Himalayan Organics, Earth Rhythm, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Vilvah, Nature’s Tattva, Arata, Neemli Naturals and Juicy Chemistry use natural and plant-based ingredients in their products and marketing.