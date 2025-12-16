Naturals Salons names Sreeleela as brand ambassador

Naturals Salons has appointed actor Sreeleela as its brand face as the company advances towards its stated goal of enabling 1,000 entrepreneurs and expanding employment opportunities across its network.

The company, founded by K Veena, has positioned its growth around entrepreneurship and formalised skilling within the beauty and wellness sector. Its model focuses on independently owned salons supported by centralised training, operational systems and technology infrastructure. Naturals said the association with Sreeleela aligns with its intent to strengthen relevance among younger consumers who are shaping demand in the personal care category.

As part of the announcement, Naturals introduced the Customer First Card, a loyalty programme offering annual service value across more than 900 outlets. The initiative is positioned as a customer-retention tool aimed at driving repeat usage.

Commenting on the association, K Veena, founder of Naturals Salons, said: “Our earlier brand faces - Genelia D’Souza, Kareena Kapoor and Dipika Pallikal - have each represented important phases of our purpose-driven journey. As we look ahead, we wanted someone young, energetic and aspirational who resonates strongly with Gen Zs and millennials. Sreeleela perfectly fits this vision. Her growing popularity in the PAN India movies and her foray into Hindi films will help us connect with a wider audience across India as we scale aggressively.”

She added that Naturals’ long-term growth path is tied closely to India’s demographic and geographic trends: “Our focus is on building depth and scale within India. The vision of creating 1,000 entrepreneurs and thousands of skilled jobs is rooted in the belief that the country itself offers immense growth potential for structured, high-quality service brands.”

Sreeleela, brand ambassador of Naturals Salon, said: “Naturals represents a brand with a purpose beyond beauty. It stands for opportunity, aspiration and livelihoods. Being part of a brand that is enabling opportunities for hundreds of entrepreneurs, creating employment for thousands of stylists, and serving millions of customers is truly meaningful.”

Naturals continues to expand its training academies, digital platforms and operational processes as it prepares for its next phase of scale in the organised salon market.