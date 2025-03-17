Navi UPI becomes the official UPI partner of RCB for T20 2025

Navi UPI has partnered with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their official UPI partner for the T20 Season 2025. This partnership gives Navi UPI users an exclusive 24-hour early access window to book tickets for RCB’s home matches, allowing them to secure their spots before general sales begin.

RCB boasts a formidable lineup of key players featuring Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The 18th edition of the T20 will feature ten teams competing across 74 matches from 22nd March to 25th May in 13 cities across India.

Rajiv Naresh, CEO, Navi Technologies, said: "We are thrilled to partner with RCB. Navi UPI has been growing rapidly, and with cricket being the most celebrated sport in the country, our partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a natural fit. RCB and its fans share an unshakeable bond, making this partnership an opportunity to create something truly special for the Bengaluru audience. By bringing together the passion of cricket and the power of seamless digital payments, we aim to enhance the fan experience in a meaningful way.”

As part of this partnership, Navi UPI users will have priority access to RCB home match tickets before general sales and through this, Navi strengthens its presence in digital finance, offering seamless transactions while bringing fans closer to the game.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajesh Menon, chief operating officer, RCB, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Navi as our official UPI partner. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing seamless and innovative experiences for our fans. With Navi’s convenient payment solutions, we’re excited to make game experiences more convenient, enhancing the overall fan journey.”