Nayara Energy renews partnership with Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Nayara Energy has extended its partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) for the 2026 edition, continuing as the event’s official ‘Fuelled By’ partner.

The association, which began last year, places the energy company alongside one of India’s largest mass-participation sporting events. The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 18 January 2026, and is expected to see participation from elite athletes, amateur runners and spectators from India and overseas.

The partnership positions Nayara Energy within the marathon’s broader focus on endurance, fitness and community participation. The event has grown into a platform that combines competitive sport with large-scale public engagement, drawing runners across categories and age groups.

Speaking on the association, Teymur Abasguliyev, CEO, Nayara Energy, said: “India’s progress is built on resilience and ambition, and at Nayara Energy, we believe in providing the fuel that keeps this journey moving. Staying true to this commitment, we are proud to continue our association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 as the official ‘Fuelled By’ Partner—fueling the unstoppable India, one stride at a time.”

The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the years, emerged as a key fixture on India’s sporting calendar, bringing together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and social causes under a single event format.