NayaShers partners with T20 franchises this cricket season

Speaking about this association, Ruchira Jaitley, executive vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, said, "Cricket is a sporting extravaganza that brings the entire country together with inspiring sporting action that's a feast for Indians across the length and breadth of the country. So naturally, we are delighted to be associated with these five iconic teams. Moreover, this cricket season is the perfect platform to identify players who change the game, who we call the Naya Shers to bring alive the bold moments from the field. To further add to the fun and entertainment, we are excited to give fans a chance to win autographed merchandise and a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the finals of the tournament. We can’t wait to watch how they choose bold in every game.”