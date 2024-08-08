Nazara announces acquisition of UK based Fusebox Games for Rs 228 crores

Nitish Mittersain, founder and CEO of Nazara said, “We see a large opportunity in building an IP based global gaming business that benefits from our core base in India where we can support global studios through enhanced user acquisition strategies, data analytics, live operations and new initiatives such as implementing our in-house AI playbook. Many of our existing IP’s are good examples of this strategy and we are happy to join forces with the talented team at Fusebox as we continue to build Nazara into a global gaming company of meaningful scale.”