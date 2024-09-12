Nazara announces investment in STAN

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nazara will purchase 15.86% in STAN for Rs. 18.4 Cr (US$2.2 million) in an all-cash secondary transaction.
STAN is an Indian esports and fan engagement space, building a mobile-first platform that fosters connections among gamers and supports content creators with tools to succeed. The company is founded by Parth Chadha, Nauman Mulla, and Rahul Singh
“Nazara's investment in STAN strengthens our position in the rapidly growing gaming and esports landscape. STAN’s mobile-first approach and focus on community engagement align perfectly with our vision to become a leading player in the global esports ecosystem. This acquisition allows us to expand our reach while empowering content creators and fostering a stronger gaming community,” said Nitish Mittersain, founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies.
Parth Chadha, CEO of STAN expressed his excitement, “Nazara’s investment will be a major boost for STAN, fast-tracking our journey to redefine gaming and esports, communities and help us achieve our vision.”