Nestlé India marks 50 years of MAGGI with commemorative postal stamp

Nestlé India has launched a commemorative postal stamp to mark 50 years of Maggi in India. The stamp was unveiled by Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, along with Chirag Paswan, minister of food processing industries, Government of India.

The postal stamp marks five decades of the brand’s presence in the country, during which MAGGI has expanded from noodles into products such as masalas, sauces, soups and ready-to-cook foods. Over the years, the brand has been part of everyday meals across households, hostels and social gatherings.

The stamp, titled ‘50 Years of Togetherness’, reflects the brand’s association with shared food moments across generations and its evolution alongside changing consumer preferences in India.

Chirag Paswan, minister of food processing industries, Government of India said: “India's processed food sector has come a long way in earning the trust of households over decades. Pioneering brands have shaped new categories and strengthened our food ecosystem. I congratulate MAGGI on completing 50 years as part of this remarkable journey.”

Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India said: “It is a truly special milestone for MAGGI in India. Completing five decades in a country as vibrant and diverse as ours reflects the trust, affection and everyday love that millions have showered on the brand. It celebrates a journey shaped by shared moments, evolving tastes and a bond that has grown stronger – year after year, generation after generation.”