Nestlé extends Valentine's Day campaign to KitKat packs and bars

Nestlé KitKat's Valentine's Day campaign encourages millennials.
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, brands across categories are shouldering the responsibility of spreading and celebrating love. One of those riding on the love bandwagon is Nestlé KitKat with its latest campaign narrating new-age love stories through innovative packaging. The 20-second TVC, conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, features Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan.
In the new packaging, two packs of KitKat come together to complete messages of love, like 'Hey you- Friend Let’s Be More' etc. A brand spokesperson confirms that the packaging modifications have been done for variants with three fingers and more, of the chocolate-covered wafer bar.
For its premium range - KitKat Dessert Delight - the brand has launched uniquely designed moulds, wherein, every chocolate cube has a word written on it. One can put these words together and create their unique “Chocolov Stories”. Apart from this, the newly launched KitKat Dessert Delight Rich Chocolate Fudge has a new pop-up greeting card pack.
The KitKat Love-Break and Choco-Luv Stories are available across all leading retail stores.