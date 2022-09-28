Nestlé India launches GERBER cereal with a campaign - ‘Bachchon se badhkar kuch nahi’

Elaborating on the brand campaign, Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative & executive chairman India, Ogilvy added, “‘Bachchon se badh kar kuch nahi’, it’s not a line of a copywriter, it’s a line which will make every mother in the world say, ‘I wrote this.’ That’s why it aptly sums up everything that the brand believes in and has been doing across the world before it came to India. In this campaign we wanted to tell mothers that we are here to partner them, that we understand the kind of uncompromising effort they put in to bring up their kids. And as a brand GERBER® puts in equal amount of effort to make sure that they bring the very best nutrition, for the little ones, to the table. And they go great lengths to ensure that it happens”