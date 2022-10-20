Nestlé launches D2C platform MyNestlé

MyNestlé will be initially launched in Delhi NCR and will expand to other parts of the country.
Nestlé India has hopped onto the direct-to-consumer (D2C) bandwagon with the launch of its e-commerce platform MyNestlé. The platform will initially be operational in Delhi-NCR and will expand to other cities. The company announced the launch along with its quarterly earnings for the third quarter ended September 2022.
Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India shares, "Consumer relevance and connect is key for a Nestlé that is optimistic about its future. Taking this journey forward, to serve our valued consumers when and where it matters, I am delighted to announce the launch of our first ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) platform –www.mynestle.in."
Narayanan adds, "Created specifically keeping the consumer needs in mind, I am confident that MyNestlé will delight the consumer in every way with curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions, discounts, and much more. Not just this, consumers can also try gourmet recipes on the site and get free nutrition counselling."