Nestlé launches NESCAFÉ Gold Cappuccino Ice Cream in Malaysia

Nestlé is giving an all new meaning to the idea of a cold coffee. For those who are craving for a coffee in the hot summer, you can have the best of both worlds. Nestlé has recently launched a coffee ice cream in Malaysia- NESCAFÉ Gold Cappuccino Ice Cream.
Developed by the R&D team in Singapore, it was launched in May this year through a pilot launch in Malaysia. It uses real soluble coffee in both the coating and the ice cream core.
Describing its latest product on LinkedIn, the brand says, “The ice cream stick uses Nestlé’s patented ‘soft coating’ technology to create a soft ganache coating using real NESCAFÉ Gold soluble coffee. This melts at a similar rate to the ice cream inside, to create the perfect balance of ‘coffee-ness’, milkiness and sweetness.”
What’s more, it is sold in a recyclable wrapper, making it good for the planet as well.
Though coffee desserts like affogato and tiramisu are quite popular, it is the first time an instant coffee brand has launched an ice-cream. It is a continuation of Nestlé’s strategy to find growth in adjacent categories. Earlier it has launched KitKat ice cream as well.