Nestlé MUNCH gives young cricket fans a chance to meet their favourite T20 stars

The company partners with Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Nestlé MUNCH amped up the excitement of the ongoing cricket season by becoming the “official crunch partner” for the three teams - Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As the cricket euphoria peaked in the country with the return of the T20 season, MUNCH launched an experiential campaign that gave fans a chance to play their favourite sport and meet the T20 stars.
Building on the cricket fervour, MUNCH unveiled special limited-edition packs featuring players from the three teams. Consumers could scan the QR code on the pack and get a one-of-a-kind digital gully cricketing experience with their favourite team. They stood a chance to win exciting merchandise and top winners also got a chance to crunch it with their favorite T20 stars by meeting them for one-of-its kind VR playoff.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Rupali Rattan, head of confectionery business, Nestlé India said, “Extending our passion for cricket and encouraging youngsters to crunch with confidence, Nestlé MUNCH partnered with these teams to come up with yet another first of its kind digital experience for our consumers. Youngsters always dream of playing with their favourite cricket stars. Nestlé MUNCH through this unique association and experience gave a chance to these young fans to meet and play with their cricketing heroes."
Joy Chauhan, chief client officer - South Asia, Managing Partner – North, Wunderman Thompson said, “Nestlé MUNCH, the self-doubt cruncher, is back on the T20 tournament stage and we are super excited to conceptualise and execute yet another thrilling technology first experiential campaign. Our team at WT Experiential continues to leverage creative technologies to conceptualise and build super exciting experience for the cricket loving teenagers this T20 season that would let them unlock opportunity to meet T20 team players.”