Nestlé MUNCH gives young cricket fans a chance to meet their favourite T20 stars

Commenting on the campaign launch, Rupali Rattan, head of confectionery business, Nestlé India said, “Extending our passion for cricket and encouraging youngsters to crunch with confidence, Nestlé MUNCH partnered with these teams to come up with yet another first of its kind digital experience for our consumers. Youngsters always dream of playing with their favourite cricket stars. Nestlé MUNCH through this unique association and experience gave a chance to these young fans to meet and play with their cricketing heroes."