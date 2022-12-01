Nestle to restrict its marketing to kids under the age of 16

The company’s new marketing communication to Children policy will prohibit direct advertising of confectionery and ice-cream as well as water-based beverages with added sugars to children below 16 years of age. The policy reaffirms the ban on product marketing communication targeting children between 0 and 6 years of age, as per previous versions. This standard will be applied to TV and online platforms, including social media and gaming ones with greater than 25% of their audience under 16 years old. Additionally, Nestlé will not collect data of minors and only partner with social media influencers over the age of 18.