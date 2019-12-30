Nestle extends its Maggi brand to instant upma and poha...

When picturing a steaming hot plate of poha, accompanied by the perfectly brewed cuppa chai - you're likely to be thinking of the perfect breakfast. Light, wholesome, healthy are three words that commonly pop into a person's mind when they think of the meal that kicks off their day. Previously, in the ready to eat space, MTR was well known for their poha and upma offerings. Interestingly, Maggi is now getting into this space with packed ready to eat offerings and MTR is entering the 'cup space' - something which was brought to India by Maggi's Instant Cup Noodles variant.
To understand the space better, we spoke to independent brand consultant Jyotsna Yallapalli - a former researcher with HUL who has spent her career analysing brands like Maggi and Yippee - as competitors. She mentions that it was a good effort from the brand's end to diversify their product portfolio, but it comes a bit too late as MTR is already a dominant player in this space.
She opines that the trend has come full circle with Maggi offering poha and MTR offering the cup format. "For Maggi, the proposition of the product portfolio has always been 'tasty, healthy food' which is easy to prepare. However, it remains to be seen if Maggi will be seen as a healthy breakfast alternative. Saffola is another brand which has been in the market for a while and is well known for their oats and breakfast offerings," she mentions.
"This isn't as much a brand diversification as it is a brand extension. Breakfast is seen as a relatively healthier occasion when people prefer to consume healthy, home cooked food but the problem these days is that most young adults (say, newly married couples or millennials living alone) don't have the time to sit down to have a leisurely breakfast. In fact, it tends to be the most hurried meal of the day. In this space, it's logical that Maggi is extending its brand proposition of 'convenient' and 'tasty' and adding 'healthy' to the mix. They're also extending the brand's consumption to a different consumption occasion - since Maggi is mostly consumed as an indulgent evening snack," she explains.
"Maggi's brand equity is built on taste convenience and health, whereas MTR's equity is based on the loyalty they have in customers' minds because of the flavour and trust factor," Yallapalli says.
Earlier this year, instant food brand Gits Foods also introduced a range of ready to eat foods - including a cup-based poha product. What caught our eye with these ads was that they didn't just reference young adults who were too busy to cook - the brand also took a dig at the common practice of ordering food online, which isn't necessarily the healthiest option for most adults.
Interestingly enough, earlier this year, Statista published a study which showed that the packaged food available in India is among the unhealthiest in the world.