Nestle extends its Maggi brand to instant upma and poha...

"This isn't as much a brand diversification as it is a brand extension. Breakfast is seen as a relatively healthier occasion when people prefer to consume healthy, home cooked food but the problem these days is that most young adults (say, newly married couples or millennials living alone) don't have the time to sit down to have a leisurely breakfast. In fact, it tends to be the most hurried meal of the day. In this space, it's logical that Maggi is extending its brand proposition of 'convenient' and 'tasty' and adding 'healthy' to the mix. They're also extending the brand's consumption to a different consumption occasion - since Maggi is mostly consumed as an indulgent evening snack," she explains.