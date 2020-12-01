Nestle POLO launches three new packs, one being a paan flavour

Comes in attractive new packaging and also a collaboration with 'The Scribbled Stories', a storytelling platform.
Nestlé POLO has introduced three new packs in the market; priced at INR 10, the aim is to "further strengthen its proposition of ‘POLO keeps you cool’".
• The new Nestlé POLO Extra Strong with a stronger mint made with Menthol and peppermint flavour, is your ideal companion for times when you need that extra cooling.
• The new Nestlé POLO Paan comes with green coloured rings to give consumers a modern, cool experience of Paan, which they can enjoy anywhere, anytime.
• NESTLÉ POLO also now comes in an attractive new packaging with a refreshing micro tale to bring a smile to the consumer.
Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Over the last many years, NESTLÉ POLO with its unique proposition of Mint with a hole has provided unmatched freshness and cooling for millions of Indian consumers. In the current context, everyone is going through a lot of stress as they are forced to live restricted lives without friends, without doing the things they love and at the same time, deal with various uncertainties. POLO with its unique shape, taste and freshness and a witty brand language, encourages consumers to look at the positive side of everything; and thereby stay cool.”