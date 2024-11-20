Netcore Cloud partners with Google Cloud to boost generative AI capabilities

Netcore Cloud, a provider of MarTech and customer engagement solutions, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to elevate its product discovery, AI-powered search, merchandising and customer engagement marketing platforms. Engineered using Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies, Netcore’s offerings will help brands deliver more impactful hyper-personalised experiences that boost customer retention and revenue growth.

Product discovery and marketing platforms have traditionally used zero- and first-party data for personalisation and targeted communication. Netcore Cloud, in partnership with Google Cloud, aims to combine data analytics and generative AI with its expertise in sectors like e-commerce, banking, finance, insurance, and travel to develop solutions that optimise brand interactions and improve customer experiences.

Brands will benefit from Google Cloud’s AI technologies alongside Netcore’s product discovery and marketing solutions, robust data sets, and AI-powered tools that deliver customer engagement and, ultimately, drive revenue growth.

Kalpit Jain, group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, “With our sights set on doubling our ARR, this partnership forms a critical part of our growth strategy. By creating such powerful synergies we are confident about unlocking new growth opportunities collectively thereby redefining customer engagement and delivering exceptional value to our clients worldwide. Together with Google Cloud, we are building the future of customer engagement, one where every interaction creates value, fosters loyalty, and drives sustainable growth for brands.”

Chief operating officer, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan further added, “Our partnership with Google Cloud has evolved tremendously over the years, and with this new chapter, we are doubling down on our commitment to unlock unprecedented value for our customers. We are excited to leverage this strengthened collaboration to rapidly scale our presence across SEA, the Middle East, and the US, driving growth at an accelerated pace.”

“Netcore Cloud and Google Cloud have been collaborating over the past few years, exploring various avenues for customer and product data enrichment to drive personalised experiences. The expanded partnership deepens this collaboration, with Netcore integrating Google Cloud's generative AI technology, powered by state of the art infrastructure, into its product discovery and customer engagement solutions,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country MD, Google Cloud India.

The partnership enhances Netcore Cloud’s Co-Marketer platform with tools to forecast metrics like purchase frequency, average order value (AOV), and replenishment cycles. It also provides insights into the connection between online and offline behaviour, helping brands develop effective omnichannel strategies.