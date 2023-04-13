Netflix and Lacoste join hands to launch a new collection based on shows

The collection of shows includes Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow & Bone, and Elite.
Netflix and Lacoste partnered to release a new collection celebrating some of the extraordinary universes of our including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow & Bone, and Elite.
Starting 12 April, the iconic Lacoste clothing — whether polos, sweatshirts, tracksuits, and more — have been reimagined from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with the Lacoste crocodile dawning the costumes from these fan-favorite Netflix shows.
Connecting cultures to culture. Netflix has given another brand carte blanche to work with the codes of some of its most renowned shows. Chosen for the values they convey and the diversity of their audiences, the eight shows are Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow & Bone and Elite. This collection will delight adventure lovers, romance fans, teen show enthusiasts and fiction aficionados.
“We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life. The collection born from our collaboration is the embodiment of this powerful encounter, of our respective codes, influences and know-how” says Catherine Spindler, Lacoste deputy CEO.
“We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment”, said Josh Simon, VP, consumer products, Netflix. “This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters.”