Netflix collaborates with PepsiCo India for Money Heist themed cans, ad film

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola – PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has always been a culture curator and the choice of the SWAG generation. In line with this, we have always endeavored to reach out to our audiences through moments and platforms most relevant to them. Money Heist has garnered a following of its own. We are excited to launch the limited-edition golden cans/packs and the new digital film in the run-up to the biggest virtual fan event.”