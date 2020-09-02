Netflix makes certain movies and shows free to non-subscribers worldwide

While the movies are available in full-length, you can only watch the first episode of the 'free to watch' TV shows before Netflix prompts you to sign up. This, however, isn't the first time Netflix has made its content free to watch. In the past, it has uploaded episodes of "Patriot Act" and "Our Planet" on YouTube and also made "Bard of Blood", the India spy drama free to watch on its platform in the country.