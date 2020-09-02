Netflix makes certain movies and shows free to non-subscribers worldwide

You can watch the movies and shows without having to sign in or create an account.
Streaming major Netflix has made certain movies and shows on its platform free for viewing to non-subscribers across the world. Some of the titles are "Stranger Things", "Murder Mystery", "Bird Box", "The Two Popes", "Our Planet", "Grace and Frankie".
Its website read, "Netflix is the premier destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it–check out some of our favourite movies and TV shows, absolutely free."
While the movies are available in full-length, you can only watch the first episode of the 'free to watch' TV shows before Netflix prompts you to sign up. This, however, isn't the first time Netflix has made its content free to watch. In the past, it has uploaded episodes of "Patriot Act" and "Our Planet" on YouTube and also made "Bard of Blood", the India spy drama free to watch on its platform in the country.
Regarding India, Netflix has experimented with a mobile-only plan at Rs 199 per month to pull more subscribers. On the other hand, its other plans start at Rs 499 per month and go up to Rs 799 per month.