Netflix’s Squid Game 2 joins forces with Sunburn Goa 2024

Sunburn Goa 2024 partners with Netflix for Squid Game 2, combining music with an immersive survival-themed experience. Netflix will transform a space at Sunburn Goa into an interactive area for the launch of Squid Game 2, offering challenges inspired by the show.

Netflix’s interactive zone at Sunburn Goa 2024 combines childhood games with the twists and intensity of the series.

Netflix’s Squid Game 2 arena at Sunburn Goa will feature multiple activity zones, each with challenges inspired by the show. Activities include Piggy Bank Crawl, a timed race; Digi-Dalgona, a test of precision; Manic Marbles, a skill-and-balance game; Round and Round, a competitive showdown; and Red Light, Green Light, reimagined as Red Light, Green Height. Each activity is designed to replicate the tension and decision-making of Squid Game.

Visitors can access exclusive Squid Game merchandise and photo opportunities. Along with the games and Sunburn’s performances, this year’s festival offers a unique blend of music and interactive experiences.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Sunburn has always been about creating unforgettable moments for our fans and this partnership with Netflix takes it to a whole new level. Bringing this interesting immersive experiential of Squid Game 2 to life at Sunburn Goa is a perfect blend of music, adventure and immersive storytelling. It’s going to be an electrifying experience where fans can truly be part of something extraordinary.”