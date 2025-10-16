Network18 reports 7% revenue growth in Q2 FY26

Network18 Media & Investments has announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a 7.2% year-on-year increase in operating revenue, reaching ₹477.2 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to ₹445.3 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue growth comes despite continued challenges in the advertising market and a reported 7% decline in inventory demand across the television news segment. Improved pricing and stable performance across key markets contributed to the overall increase.

During the quarter, Network18 also completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in IBN Lokmat News (IBNL), the operator of News18 Lokmat, for ₹25 crore. With this transaction, News18 Lokmat becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Network18. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in the Marathi market and further consolidate its regional news portfolio.

Additionally, the company highlighted the continued growth of its non-news initiatives, including Moneycontrol Fintech and Creator18, as part of its efforts to diversify revenue streams and expand its digital ecosystem.

Commenting on the development, Adil Zainulbhai, chairman of Network18, said, “Acquisition of balance stake in News18 Lokmat further strengthens our market-leading portfolio of national and regional news channels. Our mission is to be the one-stop news destination for audiences around the country, and this is another step in that direction. Our multi-lingual bouquet of TV and Digital platforms continue to strengthen their positions across markets, putting us in a strong position to benefit from the upside potential of the initiatives recently undertaken by the government to boost consumer demand.”