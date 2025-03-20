New Holland onboards Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

New Holland, a brand of CNH, has signed up cricketer Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador. The partnership is part of the ‘Asli Hero ki Asli Taaqat’ campaign, which recognises and supports Indian farmers. Partnering with Yuvraj Singh, New Holland highlights the resilience and hard work of both farmers and the sports icon.

Welcoming Yuvraj Singh to the New Holland family, Tarun Khanna, director marketing, New Holland India said, "At New Holland, we believe that farmers are the true heroes of our nation, tirelessly working to feed the country and drive its progress. Just as Yuvraj Singh has inspired millions with his resilience, hard work, and ability to overcome challenges, our farmers showcase the same determination every day in the fields. His never-give-up spirit makes him the perfect ambassador for our brand. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire farmers to adopt the world class technology provided by New Holland machinery that enhances productivity, efficiency, and ease of operations.”

Speaking about his association with New Holland, Yuvraj Singh said, "Coming from a state that is considered the breadbasket of India, I have seen firsthand the hard work and resilience of our farmers. Partnering with New Holland, a brand synonymous with high productivity and reliable performance, feels like a natural fit. Together, we celebrate the real heroes of our nation—the farmers—and help them build a stronger, more prosperous future.”

The campaign will implement a media strategy, including TV commercial, digital, radio, print, outdoor advertising, on-ground experiential events, and dealership engagement.