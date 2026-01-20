NEWME brings in-stream shopping to MTV Splitsvilla on JioHotstar

NEWME has partnered with JioHotstar to introduce a contextual commerce feature on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16, enabling viewers to shop outfits worn on the show while watching episodes on the platform.

The collaboration marks the first instance of an Indian fashion brand integrating a full purchase journey within a reality show stream. Through JioHotstar’s ‘Shop The Look’ feature, clothing worn by female contestants appears below the video player, allowing viewers to browse and complete purchases without exiting the app.

The feature is available as episodes stream on the JioHotstar app and focuses on categories such as athleisure, casual wear, party outfits and date-night styles.

NEWME returns as the official fashion sponsor of MTV Splitsvilla for the second consecutive season. This year’s association shifts from on-screen branding to a technology-led commerce experience embedded within content consumption.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Jasoria, co-founder & CEO, NEWME, said: “Gen Z is wired for action—whether it’s content, travel, or everyday choices. Shopping is no exception. We noticed a clear gap between the fashion young audiences see on screen and the effort it takes to actually find and buy those looks—screenshots, multiple apps, endless searches.

He further added, “Given the strong cultural resonance Splitsvilla enjoys among Gen Z viewers, the show was a natural fit for this initiative. As a brand deeply connected with this generation, we set out to remove that friction. Technology has always been central to how we build NEWME, and this integration allows inspiration and action to exist in the same moment. We’re excited to see how audiences engage with this format and how contextual commerce can evolve the way fashion is discovered in India.”

Mahesh Shetty, head – Entertainment Sales, JioStar, said: “Splitsvilla has always reflected how young India thinks, dresses, and expresses itself. We are delighted to have NEWME onboard for the second time as the brand that shares the same DNA as us. The ‘Shop the Look’ integration feels like a natural extension of how audiences engage with the show today, allowing fashion inspiration to move seamlessly from screen to action.”

“This first-of-its-kind experience on an Indian reality show underscores our constant endeavour to push the envelope and introduce newer, more immersive solutions that enable brands to drive deeper engagement, deliver measurable impact, and effectively meet their business objectives, Unlike conventional display formats, ‘Shop the Look’ is natively embedded within the viewing journey and is driven by clean user intent and contextual relevance, ensuring brand presence feels organic, resulting in stronger engagement and positive brand sentiment,” he added.

Alongside the in-stream commerce feature, NEWME is also launching a Splitsvilla-linked collection as part of a licensing association with the show. The collection will be released progressively alongside episodes and draws inspiration from outfits featured on the programme.

Viewers using the ‘Shop Now’ option on JioHotstar will also have access to launch discounts and free delivery during the initial phase of the rollout.