NEWME launches 60-minute delivery service in Bengaluru

Fashion-tech brand NEWME has rolled out its rapid delivery service, NEWME Zip, in Bengaluru, promising to deliver fashion orders within 60 minutes. This follows a pilot run in Delhi-NCR, where the service operates with a 90-minute delivery window.

NEWME has made over 1,500 fashion styles available for rapid delivery across Bengaluru through this new service. The company is using a network of dark stores across the city to enable faster order fulfilment. During initial trials, NEWME delivered orders within 30 to 60 minutes, including during peak traffic hours.

“Gen Z is clear in what they want—style that’s current, access that’s instant, and experiences that feel personal,” said Sumit Jasoria, co-founder and CEO, NEWME. “The overwhelming response to our pilot confirmed that. Fast fashion can’t afford to be slow. With NEWMe Zip and a promise of under-60-minute delivery in Bengaluru, we’re building on what worked, pushing boundaries, and setting new benchmarks in fashion-tech innovation.”

The brand plans to scale its dark store footprint in the city in response to demand, and is already gearing up to bring NEWME Zip to Mumbai and Hyderabad in coming months.